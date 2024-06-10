Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.76 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total transaction of $1,870,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,987 shares of company stock valued at $10,283,347 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $372.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.50.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $408.29. 4,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,924. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.27 and a 1-year high of $488.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $429.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 32.94%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

