Shell Asset Management Co. Has $5.60 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,927 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 85,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 24,073 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,083,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,994,000 after acquiring an additional 699,739 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 302,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BEPC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.69. 87,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,352. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -65.96 and a beta of 1.20. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $35.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 2.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -308.69%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

