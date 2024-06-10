Shell Asset Management Co. Has $6.37 Million Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $6,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Advisors LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBOE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.8 %

BATS:CBOE traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.68. 714,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.01 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

