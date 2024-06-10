Shell Asset Management Co. Has $6.95 Million Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,856 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $6,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in U. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $379,180,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 510.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,181,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004,655 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter worth about $82,988,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,819,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,435 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $61,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $53,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 444,617 shares in the company, valued at $11,817,919.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $53,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 444,617 shares in the company, valued at $11,817,919.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $25,323.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 386,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,443,360.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,297 shares of company stock worth $4,872,320. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Unity Software from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on U

Unity Software Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Unity Software stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.59. 1,403,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,731,103. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.15. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.29.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $460.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Software

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.