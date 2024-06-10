Shell Asset Management Co. Has $8.55 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,494 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.1 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $580.43. The stock had a trading volume of 495,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,497. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $603.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $575.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $555.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $221.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $18,512,580. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TMO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

