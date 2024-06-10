Shell Asset Management Co. Has $9.13 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,798 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $9,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADM stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $61.87. The company had a trading volume of 305,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,349,125. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.63. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADM. Bank of America decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

