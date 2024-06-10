Shell Asset Management Co. Has $9.75 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $9,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Alcosta Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,921,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,921,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total value of $3,699,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3 shares of company stock valued at $1,690 and have sold 29,198 shares valued at $36,415,346. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE TDG traded up $2.18 on Monday, reaching $1,312.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,600. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,275.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,151.03. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $794.97 and a 1-year high of $1,369.57. The company has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on TDG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,371.19.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

