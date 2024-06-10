Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,224 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FIS stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.63. 262,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,355,988. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.91. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $78.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

