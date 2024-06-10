Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,563 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $7,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $406,934,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,036,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,759,000 after purchasing an additional 982,837 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,414,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,987,000 after purchasing an additional 796,386 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,398,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,249,000 after purchasing an additional 731,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 22.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,580,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,308,000 after buying an additional 662,592 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSGP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.46.

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.06. The company had a trading volume of 72,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,445. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $100.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 104.40, a P/E/G ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.66 and its 200 day moving average is $86.59. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.27 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

