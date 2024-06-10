Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,782 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned about 0.15% of Ingredion worth $10,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INGR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 63.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares in the company, valued at $6,073,642.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $1,033,572.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,489.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,197 shares in the company, valued at $6,073,642.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,361 shares of company stock worth $4,515,876. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:INGR traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,456. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $89.54 and a fifty-two week high of $122.18.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

