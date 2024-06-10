Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,996 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in CSX by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,399,104,000 after buying an additional 5,041,679 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 10.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,191,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $897,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CSX by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,471,000 after acquiring an additional 739,411 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,378,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,855,000 after purchasing an additional 470,640 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $757,276,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.82.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.78. The company had a trading volume of 358,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,888,147. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.