Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,470 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 0.6% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $12,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 478.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.82.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ROP traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $553.68. 13,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,661. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $533.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $540.10. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.13 and a fifty-two week high of $565.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

