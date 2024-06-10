Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,756 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,806. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.38%.

In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.11.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

