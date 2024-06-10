Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 28,841 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,841 shares during the period. StoneX Group accounts for about 0.6% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.56% of StoneX Group worth $12,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 251.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 44,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 31,647 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its position in StoneX Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $889,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in StoneX Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in StoneX Group by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 97,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after buying an additional 29,366 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNEX traded down $1.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.70. 9,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,263. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.89 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.16.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $818.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.30 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 17.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 6,909 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $552,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 6,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $552,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $45,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,288,027.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,908 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,491 in the last three months. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

