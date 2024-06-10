Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 6,663 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,818 shares of company stock worth $4,280,482. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Progressive from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.69.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $210.72. 281,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,545,801. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $217.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

