Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases Shares of 68,580 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 68,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,110,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $995,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,071,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:FI traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.97 and a 200-day moving average of $145.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.