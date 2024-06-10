Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,309 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield by 4,670.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield by 1,049.1% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 610,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 557,749 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Brookfield by 256.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield by 2,008.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on BN shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brookfield Price Performance

NYSE:BN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.40. 59,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,430. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $45.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.42. The company has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.07 and a beta of 1.51.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is 52.46%.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

