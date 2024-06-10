Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 128,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,505,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.3% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in MarketAxess by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 170,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,380,000 after purchasing an additional 83,864 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.73.

MarketAxess Price Performance

MKTX stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $197.26. 9,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,954. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.04. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.01 and a 1 year high of $297.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.47.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.47%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

