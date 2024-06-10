Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,485,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 158,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,014,000 after buying an additional 83,183 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.3 %

IDXX stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $499.19. 19,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $503.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $527.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.38.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 161 shares in the company, valued at $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

