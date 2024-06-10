Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,616 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,825.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,825.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $326,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,539 shares of company stock worth $3,224,419. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. StockNews.com cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.90. 74,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,353. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.81. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.47 and a 12-month high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

