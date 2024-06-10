Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,617 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,394 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,832,127,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,261,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,478,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,682,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,144 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,803,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,385,457,000 after acquiring an additional 285,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,867,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,441,260,000 after acquiring an additional 125,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.70.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $227.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,316. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.74. The firm has a market cap of $138.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $194.60 and a 52 week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

