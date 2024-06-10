Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,349 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $1,248,036,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 46,241.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 840,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,142,000 after acquiring an additional 838,813 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,967,000 after purchasing an additional 705,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,650,767,000 after acquiring an additional 269,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,595,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,167,000 after purchasing an additional 160,369 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.36.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.3 %

DE traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $369.61. 39,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,593. The stock has a market cap of $101.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $353.15 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.18.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.73 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

