Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 10,113 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,113 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTR. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 18,549 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in Nutrien by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 24,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Nutrien by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Nutrien by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 376,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,224,000 after purchasing an additional 43,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NTR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.14. The company had a trading volume of 107,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,354. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $69.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.00.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 126.32%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

