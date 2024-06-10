Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 10,407 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,407 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Nasdaq by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 428,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,828,000 after acquiring an additional 140,286 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 446,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,715,000 after buying an additional 43,910 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,949,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 415,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,134,000 after acquiring an additional 46,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 365,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,250,000 after acquiring an additional 83,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.76. 80,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.90 and its 200 day moving average is $58.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.32%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.92.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $465,534.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,010,436 shares of company stock worth $1,798,647,360. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

