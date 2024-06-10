Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 13,419 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,419 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 11,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $415.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.35 billion, a PE ratio of 75.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $420.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $388.98 and a 200 day moving average of $371.05.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.67.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total transaction of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $110,456.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,358 shares of company stock worth $8,239,590. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

