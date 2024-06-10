Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 147,057 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 581,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,057 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Terril Brothers Inc. increased its position in Equinox Gold by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

Shares of Equinox Gold stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.21. 521,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,901,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.00 and a beta of 1.32. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $241.32 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Equinox Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Equinox Gold Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

