Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 15,600 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,656 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth about $42,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth about $489,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 363,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on BNS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,558. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $51.98. The company has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.769 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.72%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.