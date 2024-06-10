Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 15,615 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,615 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1,590.8% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE INVH traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.03. The stock had a trading volume of 119,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.10.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $646.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.97 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on INVH. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at $970,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Invitation Homes news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,035.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,200 shares of company stock worth $770,726 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

