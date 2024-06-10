Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,792 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,930 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total transaction of $758,889.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,772,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,994 shares of company stock valued at $42,036,266. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $4.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $637.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,445. The business has a fifty day moving average of $612.46 and a 200-day moving average of $563.53. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $664.25. The company has a market cap of $274.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.00.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

