Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,964 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PTC by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,870,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,137,000 after purchasing an additional 859,227 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 5.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,494,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,459,000 after buying an additional 137,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 6.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,989,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,823,000 after buying an additional 113,037 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of PTC by 15.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,488,000 after acquiring an additional 168,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,192,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,600,000 after acquiring an additional 13,468 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PTC

In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,734,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,734,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,573.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.73.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.83 and a 200-day moving average of $177.32. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.61 and a 12 month high of $194.24.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. PTC had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $603.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Articles

