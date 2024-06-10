Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 19,700 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $7,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth $56,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $12,406,005.08. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE:BRO traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $89.96. 34,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $91.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

