Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 23,379 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,379 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,756,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 601.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,500,000 after buying an additional 121,206 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 209,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,672,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 205,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,277,000 after buying an additional 46,089 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,621,000 after buying an additional 14,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.23. 28,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,276. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.55.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

