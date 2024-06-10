Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 25,726 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25,726 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 162.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 75,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 46,714 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 13.9% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,053,271. The stock has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $76.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.36 and a 200-day moving average of $62.20.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.39.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

