Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,798 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 0.6% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $525,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $715,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,839,000 after purchasing an additional 24,421 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,452,380.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 145,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,188,000 after buying an additional 145,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $698.79. The company had a trading volume of 141,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $527.24 and a 1-year high of $815.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $732.59 and its 200-day moving average is $736.02.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.48.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

