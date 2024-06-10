Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,861 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PEG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,111. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $75.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.75.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.48%.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $91,192.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,270.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $91,192.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,270.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,948 shares of company stock valued at $520,814 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Stories

