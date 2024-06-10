Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,053 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 0.8% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $18,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $435,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 114,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $95,308,000 after buying an additional 56,200 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in Broadcom by 1,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 33,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,410,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 266.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total transaction of $3,291,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,257,092.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total transaction of $3,291,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at $55,257,092.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.6 %

AVGO opened at $1,429.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $795.09 and a 12 month high of $1,445.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,338.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,233.95.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Barclays raised their price target on Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,353.35.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

