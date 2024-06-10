Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 44,014 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,426 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 44,014 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $9,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,031 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,354 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEM traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.67. The company had a trading volume of 395,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.21. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $71.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.16, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

