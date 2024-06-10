Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 48,151 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,151 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned about 0.10% of Darling Ingredients worth $7,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,650,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2,618.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 488,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,519,000 after purchasing an additional 470,886 shares during the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,473,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,755,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,256,000 after purchasing an additional 446,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,858,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,399,000 after purchasing an additional 378,304 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.07. The company had a trading volume of 174,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,104. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.47 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

