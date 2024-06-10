Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 5,589 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,348 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the period. Intuit makes up approximately 0.6% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $13,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,331,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,942,784,000 after acquiring an additional 117,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Intuit by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,879,982,000 after buying an additional 266,803 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intuit by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,848,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,966,304,000 after buying an additional 137,198 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,548,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,217,681,000 after buying an additional 80,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,101,848,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $570.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,926. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $434.58 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The company has a market capitalization of $159.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $622.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $624.31.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,908 shares of company stock valued at $54,521,562 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.41.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

