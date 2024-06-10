Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 5,958 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,958 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ES. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 61,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 13,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ES traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,228. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.93. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently -242.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.