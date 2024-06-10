Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 8,187 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,187 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 19.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in Carrier Global by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $2,081,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 98,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $1,132,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050 in the last three months. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.59. The stock had a trading volume of 124,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,524,970. The company has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.82 and a 200-day moving average of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CARR. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CARR

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.