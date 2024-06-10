Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 9,507 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,507 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.67. The company had a trading volume of 213,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,489,782. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $182.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.96.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Barclays dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.21.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

