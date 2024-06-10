Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,976 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Union Savings Bank increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.77. 98,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,463,074. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $95.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

About Colgate-Palmolive



Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

