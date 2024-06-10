Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded down $8.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,429.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,633. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,535.86. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,348.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,257.36.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,160,041.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,160,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,256.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

