Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,557 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $13,143,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,623,649. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,126,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at $24,623,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282 in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equifax Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Equifax stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $232.32. The stock had a trading volume of 22,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,229. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $275.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EFX

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.