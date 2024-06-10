Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,724 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,486 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,561,325 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,147,402,000 after purchasing an additional 457,463 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,926,323,000 after acquiring an additional 752,566 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Salesforce by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,607,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935,973 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,195,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,270,144,000 after acquiring an additional 121,436 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $2,762,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $240.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,549,159. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $233.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $1,258,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,429,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total value of $3,535,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,362,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,924,097.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $1,258,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,904 shares in the company, valued at $31,429,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 625,870 shares of company stock worth $177,970,848 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.