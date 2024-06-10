Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,323 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned about 0.14% of Silicon Laboratories worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,285,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,702,000 after purchasing an additional 55,586 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 937,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,061,000 after purchasing an additional 398,489 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,884,000 after purchasing an additional 28,759 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,315,000 after purchasing an additional 33,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of SLAB stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.90. 10,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,432. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $166.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.71.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $106.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.45 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. Analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $895,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

