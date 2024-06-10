Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.52

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 727348 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Pivotal Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.05 to $4.90 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.10 to $3.30 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $32,797.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,386.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Sirius XM by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,256,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,700 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1,320.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 36,326 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,957,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 218,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

