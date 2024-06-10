Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Purchased by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,181 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Skyline Champion worth $9,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 736,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,691,000 after buying an additional 136,071 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 80,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SKY stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.40. 5,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,467. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $86.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Skyline Champion had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $536.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Skyline Champion’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $704,145.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,011.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKY

About Skyline Champion

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.