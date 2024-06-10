Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.16

Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.16 and last traded at $38.14, with a volume of 169735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SKWD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 5,060,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $184,690,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,919,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,066,823.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 5,060,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $184,690,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,919,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,066,823.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 23,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $875,662.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,160.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,095,277 shares of company stock worth $186,000,945 in the last ninety days. 8.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,632,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,512,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,390,000 after buying an additional 790,826 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,982,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,707,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1,072.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 344,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after buying an additional 315,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

See Also

